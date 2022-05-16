Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

BIDU opened at $116.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

