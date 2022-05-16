Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.
BIDU opened at $116.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
