Ball’s (BALL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.