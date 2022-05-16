Ball’s (BALL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

