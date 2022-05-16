Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 528.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

