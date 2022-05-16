Bank of America Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Buy

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $77,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.