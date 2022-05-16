Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.32) to €6.30 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.79) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.37 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

