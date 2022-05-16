Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BWFG opened at $34.16 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

