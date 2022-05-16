Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 112.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

