Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.50 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.50 ($28.95) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday.

freenet stock remained flat at $€21.94 ($23.09) during midday trading on Monday. 818,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.84. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

