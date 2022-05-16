Barclays Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 195

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 543.13 ($6.70).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 131.45 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.97. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

