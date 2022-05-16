Barclays Cuts Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $18.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

STER opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

