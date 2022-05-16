Barclays Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $35.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Affirm stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 277,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Affirm by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

