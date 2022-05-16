Barclays Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

