Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,800 ($59.18) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.11) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.02).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,366 ($66.16) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,752.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,324.74. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The firm has a market cap of £86.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

