Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 251.55 ($3.10) on Monday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of £11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.80.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

