Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,205. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $41,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

