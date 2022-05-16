Barrington Research Increases SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target to $47.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

