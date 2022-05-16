Barrington Research Weighs in on TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TACT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

