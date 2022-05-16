Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €76.00 ($80.00) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($65.26) to €64.00 ($67.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($84.21) to €76.50 ($80.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Basf has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

