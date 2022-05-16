Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $51.01 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

