Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

BAX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.69. 63,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

