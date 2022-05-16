BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Bank of America lowered BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. 63,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. BCE has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

