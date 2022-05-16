Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.78 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCEKF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

