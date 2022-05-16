Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Beazley (LON:BEZGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.40).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 464.60 ($5.73) on Monday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.13.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($24,709.33). Also, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,327.21).

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.