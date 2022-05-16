Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.40).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON BEZ opened at GBX 464.60 ($5.73) on Monday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.13.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($24,709.33). Also, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,327.21).

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.