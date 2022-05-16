Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.14 ($6.47).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 541 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 456 ($5.62) on Monday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.13.
Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
