Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.63.

BDX traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

