Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 29.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.