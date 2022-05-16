Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €47.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($49.47) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT stock traded up €2.73 ($2.87) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.14 ($25.41). 586,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.94. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($21.31) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($48.24).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.