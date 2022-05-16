Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €125.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of SBS traded up €4.20 ($4.42) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €98.90 ($104.11). The company had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. Stratec has a 52-week low of €92.70 ($97.58) and a 52-week high of €147.40 ($155.16).
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.
