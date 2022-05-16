Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.74) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th.

GLJ stock traded up €1.50 ($1.58) on Monday, reaching €25.20 ($26.53). 44,625 shares of the company were exchanged. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($22.08) and a 12 month high of €40.25 ($42.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

