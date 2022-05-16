Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.36 during trading on Monday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.