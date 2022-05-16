Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.36 during trading on Monday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
