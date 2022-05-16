Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BERY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,785. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $74.73.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
