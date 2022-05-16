Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.
Shares of BERY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.40. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,785. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
