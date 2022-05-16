Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.40. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,785. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.