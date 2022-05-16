Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.