BHP Group’s (BHP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.56).

BHP opened at GBX 2,605.11 ($32.12) on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,756.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.06. The firm has a market cap of £131.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

