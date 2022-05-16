Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of BILI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.26. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

