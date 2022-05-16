Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.52.

Shares of BILL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,797. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 234,624 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

