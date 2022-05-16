Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.52.

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.96. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

