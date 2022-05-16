BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Head-To-Head Analysis

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.27%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 542.86%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Risk and Volatility

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 1.40 -$17.15 million N/A N/A BioCardia $1.01 million 23.39 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.84

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -236.29% -25.83% BioCardia -1,261.32% -98.68% -73.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCardia beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

