Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Bionomics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

