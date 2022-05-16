Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

