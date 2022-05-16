BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,362. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

