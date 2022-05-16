BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

BL traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

