Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater Buys 4,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Director Cody Slater purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,370,979.30.

Shares of BLN stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

