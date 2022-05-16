BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $213,000.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 170,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

