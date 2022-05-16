BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,582. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

