BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 301,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,663. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.