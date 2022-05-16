Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXSL. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.