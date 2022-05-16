Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

BVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $24.45 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

