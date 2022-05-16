Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.