BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BLUA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 9,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,876. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

